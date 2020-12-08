Opa-Locka hosts drive-thru food distribution for families in need amid the pandemic

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - The need runs deep across South Florida as families continue to struggle amid the pandemic. Families in Opa-Locka were gifted with free food at a drive-thru event.

Cars lined up for blocks in Opa-Locka, Tuesday morning.

“Our last count was like 175 cars,” said Opa-Locka commissioner Alvin Burke.

Boxes of food were loaded into the trunks of cars to be taken home to several families.

“Well, I’m thankful to God that I’m able to get food, because it has been hard,” said recipient Carolyn Graham.

7SkyForce hovered above the long lines where residents collected food from Feeding South Florida.

“Today, we had milk, we had eggs, hot dogs, we had chicken,” Burke said.

One volunteer said hundreds depend on the distribution.

“We have 500 families that we feed on a regular basis,” said volunteer Chris Roberts.

Recipients made it their duty to get in line early.

“Some of the people get in line at 6 or 7 o’clock in the morning, and we don’t start until 9 o’clock,” said Burke, “so it’s a lot of people out there that’s hurting.”

Another food distribution event is scheduled for Wednesday at the tennis center in West Oakland Park Boulevard.

