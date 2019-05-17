Opa-locka hit-and-run victim speaks out while recovering in hospital

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who was hit at an Opa-locka gas station while trying to get some milk is speaking out a day after the incident.

Gabriele Antwan Johnson suffered serious injuries after a car hit him at a Chevron gas station and did not stop Thursday morning.

“All I remember when I was turning off the main street, I heard the engine rev, and that’s what made me look up,” Johnson said the following day from his hospital bed. “The car just hit me and kept going.”

Opa-locka Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along Northwest 22nd Avenue and Opa-locka Boulevard, just after 8 a.m., Thursday.

Surveillance cameras captured the moment the 37-year-old was plowed over. The driver could be seen driving out of shot and not stopping.

“It’s a cold world out there,” Johnson said. “Some people just real cold.”

The hit-and-run happened a block from his apartment.

Johnson said he took a walk along Northwest 22nd Avenue Thursday morning to the gas station from his apartment to grab some milk.

When he rounded the corner, Opa-locka Police said he was hit by a gray 2010 Chevrolet Malibu.

Opa-locka Police Chief James Dobson said there’s no doubt the driver knew he hit someone but kept going anyway.

“He just ran him over. Just ran him over,” Dobson said. “The fact is, someone hit someone, left the scene of an accident that caused serious bodily injury, which is a felony, and we want to take that person off the street.”

Johnson remains at Jackson North Medical Center with a fractured tibia and will likely need surgery.

The father of three has a warning for the public knowing the driver who hit him is still at large.

“You got to be careful because the person who would run me over and keep going, there’s no telling what they would do to the next person,” Johnson said.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

