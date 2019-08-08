Opa-locka DMV evacuated after bomb threat

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A Department of Drivers and Motor Vehicle office in Opa-locka has been evacuated after receiving a bomb threat.
Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene, located along the 12000 block of Northwest 42nd Avenue, at approximately 9:45 a.m., Thursday.
According to officials, someone phoned in a threat to the office.
7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where several people could be seen standing outside in the parking lot as K-9 units search the area.
Florida Highway Patrol troopers could also be seen diverting traffic away from the area.
