Opa-locka DMV evacuated after bomb threat

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A Department of Drivers and Motor Vehicle office in Opa-locka has been evacuated after receiving a bomb threat.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene, located along the 12000 block of Northwest 42nd Avenue, at approximately 9:45 a.m., Thursday.

According to officials, someone phoned in a threat to the office.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where several people could be seen standing outside in the parking lot as K-9 units search the area.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers could also be seen diverting traffic away from the area.

FLDHSMV in opa locka @ 12601 NW 42nd Ave. received a bomb threat, the building has been evacuated. No injuries reported, K-9 search is being conducted and Miami Dade Fire Rescue is on stand by. NW 42nd Ave. from NW 119th St. to NW 130 St. will be closed pending investigation. pic.twitter.com/BxF7jQ5uEh — Opa Locka Police (@ChiefJDobson) August 8, 2019

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.