Opa-Locka business owner believes employee responsible for theft of $40K worth of wigs

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Tens of thousands of dollars were stolen from a business owner’s warehouse in Opa-Locka, and the accused thief was someone the owner thought she could trust.

Destiny Smith has been working to build her business for the past several years. She started with eight wigs and $800, and now, she finds herself without the inventory she needs to make a living and provide for her son.

“They took everything. They took everything,” Smith said. “I just love what I do, and I was just trying to provide for my son, and I don’t even know what’s my next step.”

Her Opa-Locka wig business was broken into over the weekend. The warehouse was cleared out, and her inventory, worth thousands of dollars, was stolen. Smith said the theft was an inside job.

“They came back to my shop later on at night and broke in,” she said. “They stole $40,000 worth of wigs.”

Smith said she and another employee left the shop Saturday night. When Smith returned on Sunday, she found her front door was shattered and the wigs inside were gone. Smith claims wigs seen on Snapchat are those missing from her shop.

“She set me up, and this was her intention all this time. It really hurts,” she said. “It just hurts. My God, I haven’t ate in days. I’m not thinking straight. This has caused me to push back my appointments. I can’t work. I can’t even trust people to come and be around me because I don’t know who’s going to try to get me next.”

According to Smith, she did not have insurance on her inventory. She hopes Opa-Locka Police can track down her wigs and bring them back, so she can continue her business.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

