Opa-locka business owner accused of luring man to store to murder him

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - An Opa-locka business owner has been arrested for allegedly trying to murder a man over a debt.

Twenty-nine-year-year-old Alejandro Gomez was taken into custody on Thursday and charged with second-degree attempted murder and tampering with physical evidence.

According to Opa-locka Police, they responded to a call of a business owner wrestling a gun away from a suspected burglar and shooting him, Dec. 17.

However, police said, further investigation revealed that Gomez lured Flores to the store to murder him.

Update regarding the shooting, throughout the investigation it revealed that the business owner Alejandro Gomez lured the victim David Flores to the shop to murder him. Alejandro was arrested today by OLPD for 2nd Degree Attempted Murder, Tampering with physical evidence. — Opa Locka Police (@ChiefJDobson) January 3, 2019

Flores, who was taken to the hospital and released, told police this was a set-up by Gomez over a $200 debt. He said he was lured to the business and shot “execution style” when he arrived.

Police continue to investigate.

