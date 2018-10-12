Opa-locka Airport hosts Tuskegee Airmen exhibit

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - The Opa-locka Airport is hosting a new exhibit honoring the Tuskegee Airmen.

Students from across the area attended a special event where they heard from Tuskegee Airmen themselves, including their learning about their fight for equality in pre-Civil Rights America.

“I wanted to know, like, what was the Army like back then? How did it feel?” said student Adrian Alvin.

The exhibit also gave the kids an up-close look at relics of the past and showed them what it took to get where we are now.

“Dream big and stay in school. If you have a obstacles, think about the Tuskegee Airmen and everything that we went through,” said Tuskegee Airman Lt. Col. Dr. Harold Brown. “You can overcome any obstacle if you work hard enough. It doesn’t come for free, but you can make it.”

Brown is one of the original Tuskegee Airmen, and he answered questions from the students and passed along a message of hope.

“So that’s the big thing, the message is being told to the kids that need it and once you do that, all you do is hope that they’ll follow it and make the best of things,” Brown said.

The exhibit goes from Thursday to Monday and an estimated 1,500 local students are expected to attend.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.