Only brother of Hallandale Beach hit-and-run victim expresses grief

WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The brother of a hit-and-run victim killed in Hallandale Beach is asking for the community’s help finding the driver responsible.

Jorge Diaz called his brother David Diaz a remarkable father. The victim had five children and two step-children and did what he could to take care of them. He was struck and killed on Father’s Day.

“That broke me, man. David did too much,” Diaz said.

The family is now asking for the driver to come forward, but they also told 7News that they could understand why someone who might be scared would flee the scene.

Still, Diaz is struggling with the loss of his only brother.

The 41-year-old was driving home on Sunday night after dropping off an Uber customer when a Jeep slammed into his car along Dixie Highway and Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

The driver of the Jeep then fled the scene on foot, leaving his mashed up vehicle behind.

Police have released images of a similar Jeep in the hopes that someone might recognize it.

“There’s no closure,” Diaz said, “but I understand because if we put ourselves in his shoes, I guess at a certain age, that’s the first thing: we react.”

Diaz said that everything his brother did, it was for his seven children. “Talked to my niece, and the first thing, she started crying, and she told me, ‘Uncle Jorge, I’m so used to hearing Daddy during the day, in the morning. Every morning he woke up, I talk to Daddy. At night, I talk to Daddy, and now I can’t hear his voice anymore. What’s worse, I can’t see him anymore.'”

Police believe the subject is a man in his mid-20s.

Diaz told 7News that if the driver came forward and wanted to speak with him, he would be open to it.

If you recognize the Jeep, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

