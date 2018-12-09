SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A nonprofit hosted a blood drive as part of a worldwide effort to save the life of a South Florida girl with an extremely rare blood type.

OneBlood hosted a rare blood drive on Sunday for 2-year-old Zainab Mughal in South Miami. Organizers rolled out a mobile unit and collected blood from donors that may be a match.

Zainab, who lives in Broward, is battling neuroblastoma, an aggressive form of cancer, and she requires a specific type of blood. Her family is looking for donors with the missing antigen Indian B from someone of Pakistani, Iranian or Indian decent.

“I heard about the blood donation for Zainab, like the rare blood type that they need,” said donor Daniel Mehranfard. “My mom and dad, both of them are Prussian, and my blood type is A [positive], so I just called OneBlood and I found out that I’m eligible, so I’m just trying to see if I can be matched with her and help her somehow.”

So far, three matching donors have been found, one from the United Kingdom and two from the United States.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.