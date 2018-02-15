OneBlood asks for O-negative blood donations after Stoneman Shooting

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - OneBlood is urging those with O-negative blood types to donate blood after a horrific shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School took the lives of 17 people and injured many others.

After rushing additional blood to Broward Health North Hospital and Broward Health Medical Center to help the shooting victims recover, OneBlood said they need additional donations to help replenish the blood supply.

OneBlood said there is a preference for O-negative donors, as O-negative is the universal blood type and is used to treat trauma patients.

Generally healthy people age 16 or older who weigh at least 110 pounds can donate blood.

Donors are encouraged to visit a OneBlood Big Red Bus or a donor center and donate blood.

OneBlood will also be hosting a special blood drive Thursday from noon to 7 p.m. at Cox Media, located at 2741 N 29th Ave in Hollywood.

For more information on OneBlood and where you can donate, click here.

