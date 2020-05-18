Thunderstorms tear through South Florida, man hospitalized after possible electrocution

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Thunderstorms moved through South Florida throughout the day on Monday, landing one man in the hospital.

Rain collected on busy roads and on top of a Davie roof, caving it in.

Tyler Katz, who lives in that Davie home, said, “It was just a creek and a bang and then the flush of water. We had a couple of pieces of furniture literally wash to the other side of the patio.”

The weight of the water was too heavy, splitting the roof in half, and pouring water all over the patio.

Luckily, Tyler Katz’s dad wasn’t standing under it at the time.

Katz said, “Thankfully, the roof hadn’t caved in a little earlier when he was walking through to retrieve the ladder, or things could have been much worse.”

But for another family who lives in Miami-Dade, they’re praying for good news.

Iveth Franco’s husband was hospitalized after a possible lightning strike.

Franco said, “I’m just hoping that he’s going to be OK.”

Franco said all she heard was a loud noise.

“We heard a big boom, and when we ran outside, he was on the ground unconscious, bleeding out of his head,” she said.

Her husband was taken to the hospital after he may have been electrocuted while fixing a leak on their roof.

Franco said, “I told him not to go up there, and he went anyway.”

Katz’s family said they hope insurance will cover the damage caused by the caved-in roof.

