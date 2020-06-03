One taken to hospital after Pembroke Pines blaze

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews in Pembroke Pines responded to a house fire along Northwest 19th Place near 105th Avenue Wednesday.

The fire was contained quickly, but the house was left with some water and smoke damage.

One man was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters also saved the homeowner’s cat.

There is no word on what caused the fire or the man’s condition.

