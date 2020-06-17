One of the first black babies born at Mercy hospital welcomes son in same hospital 62 years later

COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - It was a full circle for a father and his new baby. Both were born in the same South Florida hospital.

The father, who was one of the first black babies born at Mercy Hospital, said he is thankful for everything the staff does to save lives.

Back in 1957, Mercy Hospital was segregated.

“It has me as Cornelius Shiver Jr., my father was Cornelius Shiver Jr.,” said Shiver. “He was 37 years old from Georgia, a gardener. Allie Mae Sam — my mother, a negro.”

Shiver became one of the first black babies born there when his mother needed an emergency delivery.

“Either the nuns at Mercy were divinely inspired to challenge segregation, or my mother’s boss made a phone call, and they took her,” said Shiver.

Sixty-two years later, Shiver is back!

It came as no real surprise as he earned a Coconut Grove for Life shirt he was wearing.

“I’m born, raised and educated and still live here in Coconut Grove,” said Shiver.

Ketsia Marcellus held their newborn son, William-Solomon Cornelius Shiver.

“I just thought it was so amazing, like, he was born here, and the fact that his son is going to be born here, awesome,” said Marcellus, “and it’s the week of Father’s Day, so it’s even better!”

Their OB-GYNs were thrilled to be a part of their story.

“I don’t think anyone of us at the practice knew the significance or the story behind this,” said one doctor.

“Such full circle and just an honor to be a part of this Mercy family,” said Dr. Alison Gold.

The doctors at Mercy did not just usher in a new life for the family. Weeks ago, they saved one too.

“May 11 of this year, they saved my life,” said Shiver. “I had blood clots in both my lungs, but what they did not realize is that God wanted me to see this day. I want to thank you guys.”

Speaking of legacy, the baby will go home to the house where his father grew up. The house was built by his grandfather for his grandmother.

