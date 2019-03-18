One lane reopened after tractor-trailer rolls over on I-75

WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - One victim has been transported to the hospital with minor injuries after a tractor-trailer rolled over on Interstate 75.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, an 18-wheeler lost control on the southbound lanes of I-75 just before U.S. 27 just after 2 p.m., Monday.

As of 5 p.m., one lane has since reopened, but the right-hand lane remains closed.

Just before 4 p.m., officials said, the tractor-trailer had been up-righted and moved to the side of the road.

When the tractor-trailer turned over, the truck spilled fuel and yards of sand onto the interstate, which needed to be cleaned up.

Update: The tractor trailer that rolled over on I-75 Southbound At US-27 in Broward County is now upright and being prepared for removal. — FDOT District 4 (@MyFDOT_SEFL) March 18, 2019

The driver of the tractor-trailer was said to be in his 30s and taken to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area because of heavy delays.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating the crash.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.



