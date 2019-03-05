One in custody after attempted robbery at Hialeah bank

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have one in custody after an attempted robbery at a bank in Hialeah.

Just after 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning, authorities responded to the Ocean Bank, located in the area of West 8th Avenue and 49th Street.

7SkyForce HD was over the scene where a silver car could be seen surrounded by police at an intersection.

The driver of the car reportedly left the bank with a package that had a transmitter police were able to follow.

The suspected thief took off from the bank, leading police on a short chase before colliding with another vehicle at the intersection.

