One dead in Hialeah after police-involved shooting

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has been pronounced dead in Hialeah after a police-involved shooting.

A yellow tarp could be seen in a parking lot outside an apartment complex at 36th Street and West 12th Avenue, Friday afternoon.

According to the Hialeah Police Department, one of their officers is said to have been involved in the shooting.

A knife could be seen on the ground near the yellow tarp.

The circumstances remain under investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.