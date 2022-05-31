PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash in Pembroke Pines caused a vehicle to catch on fire causing one fatality.

The incident happened on Sterling Road near Interstate 75, Tuesday morning.

Officials said the car was engulfed in flames when they arrived at the scene.

Firefighters found the driver dead once they extinguished the fire.

Police closed the street to traffic but it has since reopened.

