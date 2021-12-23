PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - As administrators try to keep emergency rooms from getting overwhelmed, Memorial Health Care created a new policy, Wednesday.

Long lines at testing sites and sold out at-home testing kits at drug stores have people heading to the emergency rooms to get tested, putting a stress on heath care facilities.

“It’s really not good for the public because when public shows up in the emergency room with something more severe that does need our attention, the emergency department’s crowded with people waiting for test results, etcetera,” said Memorial Healthcare System’s Dr. Mark Napp.

Napp said there’s no good answer as to where people should go get tested. However, what he doesn’t want to see is crowded emergency rooms.

The federal government plans to open more testing sites, which is welcoming news for the mayor of Broward County.

“We’re looking for additional supplies, we’re looking for additional testing sites, should they be made available,” said Broward County Mayor Michael Udine.

Meanwhile, there are 327 COVID patients hospitalized in Miami-Dade County and 229 COVID patients hospitalized in Broward County, as of Wednesday night.

Numbers are not overwhelming, doctors said many of those are incidental COVID cases.

“In other words, a woman comes in pregnant and has to deliver and happens to have COVID,” said Napp.

The new policy only allows visitors to enter the hospital for end of life situations or to see a baby be born.

