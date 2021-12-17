MIAMI (WSVN) - Changes at Jackson Memorial Hospital are coming.

Starting Friday, patient visitation guidelines will now only allow one healthy visitor per patient, per day.

It’s because of an increase in the COVID-19 omicron variant.

Visitors will also have to schedule their visits in advance.

For scheduled outpatient appointments, in most cases, guests will not be permitted.

