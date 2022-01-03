The omicron variant is not delaying the campus comeback for students at most South Florida universities.

They’ll be able to return for the spring semester as planned as early as this week to Barry University, Broward College, Miami-Dade College, FAU, FIU, FMU and Nova.

Masks are required at some of the schools, recommended at others.

The University of Miami will put off returning to in-person learning until at least the end of the month, however.

Remote learning begins Jan. 18.

