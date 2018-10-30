Olympic gold medalist saves turtle caught up at busy Florida intersection

CLERMONT, Fla. (WSVN) — Olympic track star David Verburg rescued a turtle in trouble as he was driving outside of Orlando.

The track and field gold medalist put his speed to good use after noticing a huge turtle at a busy intersection while in Clermont, Sunday.

That’s when he sprang into action to save the turtle.

Verburg scooped up the turtle up and brought him back to his car, safely out of harm’s way.

He drove to a side road and ended up dropping off the turtle near a tree, away from traffic.

