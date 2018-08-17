Olsen Middle School employee accused of bringing gun on campus bonds out

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward County Schools employee accused of bringing a gun on campus has bonded out of jail and is under strict orders to stay away from schools.

7News cameras captured 57-year-old Nathaniel Strowbridge as he walked out of the Broward County Jail on Friday. He declined to comment on the charge he is facing: one count of possession of a firearm on school property.

Strowbridge, a security specialist at Olsen Middle School in Dania Beach for 23 years, was arrested Wednesday after the school district received an anonymous tip that he was mentally unstable and armed with a gun.

After the Broward Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant, deputies found a .45-caliber gun in his locked 2016 Nissan Rouge.

“This is a very, very scary situation,” said parent Janet Lucente. “The school’s surrounded by police officers every day.”

Strowbridge said he has worked at Olsen Middle for 23 years. He worked in the same capacity at Coconut Creek High School prior to his current tenure.

At his bond hearing on Thursday, Strowbridge’s attorneys poked holes in the case.

“An anonymous caller [says] that he carries a firearm on campus and doesn’t believe he’s stable. How does this person know he had a firearm?” said an attorney.

“I would object to the state raising that argument,” said another attorney, “and I would ask the court not to consider that at all, unless the state has some evidence that Mr. Strowbridge is somehow not stable.”

Strowbridge has no prior convictions, according to the state, and has worked for the School Board since 1994.

Florida law prohibits most people from having a firearm on a school’s campus.

“How long could it take if he wanted to walk to his car and arm himself and then walk back to the campus? I mean, realistically?” a prosecutor asked during Strowbridge’s bond court hearing.

“I mean, realistically, if he was gonna do that, he would have done it in the last, how many years has he worked there?” responded one of Strowbridge’s lawyer.

“I believe 23 [years],” said Strowbridge.

Some claim someone at the school had a personal problem with Strowbridge and called police. However, Strowbridge did not comment on that.

People who contacted 7News claimed Strowbridge is not mentally ill and cares for his disabled wife and three grandchildren.

Callers said he will likely be fired from his position at Olsen Middle, but people are signing an online petition to stop that from happening.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.