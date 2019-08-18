Oleta River sewage pipe temporarily contained amid ongoing no-swim advisory

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The pipe that was leaking sewage into the Oleta River in North Miami Beach has been temporarily contained, county officials said.

According to the Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department, crews were able to block the leak after more than 1.6 million gallons of wastewater passed through.

A precautionary swim advisory remains in effect for parts of Northeastern Miami-Dade County until water samples pass testing.

The affected areas include Maule Lake, the Intracoastal Waterway, the Haulover Inlet, Greynolds Park, and the Oleta River State Park.

