MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - The Old Seven Mile Bridge has reopened.

People can once again enjoy walking, cycling, running and fishing along the section of the bridge that parallels the Florida Keys Overseas Highway.

The bridge underwent a $44 million renovation back in 2017.

The project also funds the maintenance to ensure the landmark’s preservation.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.