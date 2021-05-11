Okeechobee Road shut down due to fatal crash involving motorcycle

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a fatal crash in Hialeah.

Hialeah Police responded to the scene along Okeechobee Road and West Fourth Street, early Tuesday morning.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where a body covered by a yellow tarp could be seen on the roadway near a black motorcycle.

The crash also involved a black pickup truck.

Okeechobee Road has since been shut down in both directions.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.