Okeechobee Road eastbound shut down in Hialeah after flatbed truck spills plywood

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Drivers in Hialeah are facing traffic backups after a flatbed semi-truck spilled plywood slabs all over the eastbound lanes of Okeechobee Road and an adjacent canal.

7Skyforce HD hovered above the roadway near Hialeah Drive, at around 4 p.m., Thursday.

Officials said the truck’s load fell off the road, leading authorities to shut down all eastbound lanes of Okeechobee Road. The closure has backed up traffic for at least two miles.

No injuries have been reported.

Officials have urged drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

