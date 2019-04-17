Okeechobee Rd. and 29 St. blocked off after man found dead in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are currently conducting a death investigating after a man was found dead in Hialeah.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene, located near Okeechobee Road and 30th Street, just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday where Hialeah police could be seen blocking off traffic in the area.

Traffic homicide investigators are currently en route to the scene.

The westbound lanes of Okeechobee Road and 29th Street are blocked off.

Drivers are advised to seek alternative routes due to heavy delays.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.