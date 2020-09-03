Oily substance wash up along Fort Lauderdale Beach

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Lifeguards on Fort Lauderdale Beach spotted an unusual substance washing ashore.

On Thursday morning, from Las Olas Boulevard to Sunrise Boulevard, an unknown substance, that may be a cooking oil discarded from a vessel out in the water, could be seen in the sand.

“Our lifeguards noticed that there was a different substance washing up on the beach than normal,” said Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Bat. Chief Steve Gollan. “It’s an oily-type substance and so they alerted us. We then contacted the United States Coast Guard and initiated our protocols to notify the National Response Team.”

The washed up dime-sized particles seem to be clumped with Palm Oil.

Although the masses do not seem to be harmful to humans, they may pose a danger to animals like a dog if they are ingested.

