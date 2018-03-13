Officials work to control growing NW Miami-Dade grass fire

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews work to contain grass fire in Northwest Miami-Dade, Tuesday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the grass fire near Northwest 186th Street and Okeechobee Road, around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The fire has since grown from 3 acres to 10 acres, as of 10 p.m., according to the Florida Forest Service.

FFS will soon clear the area, but Florida Highway Patrol is set to keep an eye on the situation.

Okeechobee Road is not currently being affected.

