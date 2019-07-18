Closures throughout Fort Lauderdale due to water main break

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale officials are warning residents of business and park closures on Friday following a damaged water main.

On Wednesday, a crew sub-contracted to work for Florida Power and Light struck a 42-inch water main near Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport.

Several parks in the area are closed until further notice, including Boulevard Gardens, Delevoe, Easterlin, Franklin and Lafayette Hart.

The Broward County Courthouse will remain closed until further notice.

Broward County schools, camps and offices in the affected area will also remain closed.

The Galleria Mall in Fort Lauderdale is closed until further notice.

The African-American Research Library and Cultural Center, Fort Lauderdale Reading Center, Imperial Point Library, Main Library and Tyrone Bryant Library have all been closed until further notice.

The Broward Center for Performing Arts, the Greater Fort Lauderdale Broward County Convention Center and the Governmental Center have been shut down until further notice.

