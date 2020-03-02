Officials urge nursing homes, assisted living facilities to limit visitation to prevent spread of COVID-19

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are urging nursing homes and assisted living facilities to take precaution in the wake of confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus in Florida.

Nursing homes and assisted living facilities are vulnerable because their residents’ age and underlying health conditions can make them more susceptible to the virus.

The surgeon general is asking all facilities across the state to be extra cautious.

A nursing home in Washington State experienced a coronavirus outbreak resulting in six cases and one death.

Dozens of workers are also experiencing symptoms of the virus.

“We are watching them,” said Kristen Knapp of Florida Healthcare Association. “We’re working with our state partners here to manage any risks and prevent any risks here.”

The association represents close to 550 nursing homes in Florida.

“We have wrapped up our efforts in the last few weeks,” said Knapp. “We’re going through our preventative measures, making sure that we’re taking precautions — proper hand washing, the use of hand sanitizer, making sure that you’re cleaning all surfaces using hospital grade disinfectants.”

Because of the elderly population and close quarters, nursing homes are at high risk for viruses like the coronavirus to spread quickly.

Florida Surgeon General, Dr. Scott Rivkees, is asking facilities to limit visitation.

“Please screen all visitors for being ill and restrict anybody with any sign of illness from visiting,” he said.

Rivkees is also urging Florida universities to be cautious.

Florida International University recently put restrictions in place regarding their study abroad programs.

“If you have students returning from high outbreak areas, please assist these individuals in self isolating for 14 days after their return,” said Rivkees.

University of Miami also has the same list as FIU of high risk regions, and they have added Iran to the list.

Non-essential volunteers and vendors at assisted living and nursing facilities are also urged not to visit.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.