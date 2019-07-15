Officials: Truck driver plunged off 17th Street Bridge on purpose

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dive team searched the waters to the east side of the 17th Street Bridge in Fort Lauderdale after, officials said, a driver intentionally plunged their truck into the water.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene, just before 9 p.m., Sunday.

Divers entered the water to check if there were any people inside the truck but were unable to locate anyone.

A tow truck was able to remove the submerged vehicle from the water.

As of late Sunday night, no injuries had been reported.

