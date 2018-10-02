Officials testing Miami-Dade beaches for red tide

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are in the process of testing beaches in Miami-Dade County for red tide.

The development was confirmed by the Miami-Dade’s Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources Office, Tuesday.

Officials have not said the number of beaches being tested, or which are they.

This comes just a day after the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed beaches in Deerfield Beach were also being tested for red tide. Those results are expected to come back by Wednesday.

People in Deerfield said they they can already tell a difference.

“If you hang out here about 15 minutes, you’ll get a cough,” said John Rojas.

If red tide is discovered, the city said it will close the fishing pier and put up the red no swimming flags at the beach.

Many red tides produce toxic chemicals that can impact marine life and humans. Karenia Brevis, the organism that causes red tide, releases an odorless toxin into the air that can cause respiratory irritation, including coughing, sneezing and an itchy throat.

“You don’t really want to be coughing all the time, so you’re probably not going to want to come to the beach because it might be hazardous for your health,” Rojas said. “If it’s killing the fish, what do you think it might be doing to you?”

Beaches in Palm Beach county have been closed due to red tide.

“So I stopped here, and then the police was clearing the park and the beach, warning people about the allergy and the red tide,” said photographer Richard Gonzalez. “I took my shades off, and it immediately affected my eyes.”

For more information on Red Tide and conditions around the state, visit FWC’s website.

