Officials: suspicious person at Blanche Ely High was student, never posed a threat

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A lockdown at Blanche Ely High School in Pompano Beach has been lifted after deputies discovered that a potentially armed suspicious person on campus turned out to be a student who posed no threat.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies first responded to the school just before 1:30 p.m., Thursday.

According to BSO, an unidentified male walked into a classroom and asked for someone. The teacher thought he looked suspicious, so authorities were called.

The person was believed to have been armed. However, BSO noted, a gun was never seen.

However, school officials and deputies later said the situation was a big misunderstanding, and the suspicious subject was simply an unarmed student who never posed a threat.

During their investigation, a massive deputy presence swarmed the school. Members of the BSO SWAT team even responded and swept the school’s parking lot.

Despite the scare, parents said they understood the response by deputies, especially with the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School still fresh on so many minds.

“They checked the school three, four times,” said one parent. “They’re going to check it again. Right now, no shots are being fired, but they’re trying to make sure.”

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.