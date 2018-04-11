Officials stand alongside Liberty City community protesting gun violence after 2 killed

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police and government officials joined members of the Liberty City community as they hit the streets in Miami to protest gun violence, Wednesday.

The march took place just days after 17-year old Kimson Green and 18-year-old Rickey Dixon were both fatally shot in Liberty City, Sunday.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said he understands the frustration.

“You could feel the difference. I mean, I think the rallies are different, there’s a different climate,” said Suarez. “I think people have just sort of gotten fed up. Certainly our presence is much more significant than it’s ever been. The fact that these involved youths [were killed] in a very short period of time and within two blocks from each other. So there’s a variety of different differences. I’d like to think that the mayor is different, in terms of my proactivity and my desire to be here in the community until we got the job done.”

Police have promised to increase patrols and step up their presence in the area.

When asked how police can build trust with members of the community who may not trust law enforcement, Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina replied, “You have to give us an opportunity, and if there’s a specific officer that someone had a bad experience with and they don’t trust them, then give someone else an opportunity, and if that didn’t work out with that one, then give someone else an opportunity, because we can’t raise our hands up and say, ‘Well, that’s it, it’s over, we’ve lost it.’ That’s not the answer. We gotta do something.”

Suarez and Colina told 7News they’re both currently working on reaching out to the state and federal government in order to get more resources to help improve technology and add more patrols to the area.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.