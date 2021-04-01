Officials: Smoldering insulation leads to smell of smoke at Deerfield Park Elementary

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters responded to a Deerfield Beach elementary school after people smelled smoke in the building.

7Skyforce hovered over Deerfield Park Elementary School, Thursday.

According to officials, some insulation began to smolder, leading to the smell of smoke.

The situation was quickly contained, and students were released at their normal times.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.