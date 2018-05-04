Officials search for unsuccessful motorcycle burglar in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are looking for a man that was caught on surveillance attempting to steal a motorcycle from a Southwest Miami-Dade home, Friday afternoon.

The subject reportedly broke his way into the home’s garage after smashing a hole in a window to get access to a $19,000 Suzuki motorcycle. He then crawled through the small space and cut himself along the way, dirtying the garage with his blood.

The surveillance footage then shows the subject trying to open the garage door from inside, but the master lock in place stopped him from getting out.

“That’s the lock we put in about not even a week ago. Drilled a little hole and slapped it in here, and that’s what saved the bike,” said the homeowner.

Once the burglar realized he couldn’t get the bike out of the garage, the footage then shows him using a shovel to make the hole bigger in the window he smashed his way into earlier.

Before the subject was able to make his way out, the surveillance camera picked up the audio of a phone call between the unsuccessful thief and an unknown person on the other end.

The homeowner said he was discussing where the keys might be in Spanish.

The subject finally made his way out of the garage the same way he came in, but not before he poured bleach over some of the blood he left behind.

If you have any information on this subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

