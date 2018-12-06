Officials search for suspect in suspicious Fort Lauderdale homicide

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man they said was involved in the death of a woman found inside a Fort Lauderdale house.

Fort Lauderdale Police are looking for 52-year-old Thomas Smith as a suspect in the death of Jennifer Silva.

Silva’s body was found inside a home along Las Olas Boulevard and Southwest Eighth Avenue on Nov. 28.

The exact cause of her death has not yet been released.

If you have any information on Smith’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

