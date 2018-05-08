Officials search for subject caught breaking into Miami Metro PCS

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who was caught on surveillance cameras breaking into a Metro PCS store on Feb. 2.

Officials have now released the surveillance footage in hopes of catching the subject, who can be seen busting the front glass door of the business along Southwest First Street and 10th Avenue.

The subject could be seen raiding the store before taking off with the cash register.

If you have any information on this subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

