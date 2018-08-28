Officials search for Deerfield Beach bank robber

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are searching for a bank robber on the run in Deerfield Beach.

The FBI has released photos from a robbery at a Chase bank near Southwest 10th Street and South Military Trail.

Investigators said the robber entered the bank Tuesday morning and demanded money before taking off.

Customers were inside the bank at the time but no one was hurt.

If you have any information on this bank robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

