PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A sea cow has been saved from a Pembroke Pines neighborhood.

Wildlife officials removed the manatee from a lake in the area on Friday.

They were able to take it back to Biscayne Bay, where it was first spotted.

They said the animal had been swimming in the area since early July and most likely was not able to find its way out of the lake and back to its home.

