Officials respond to barricaded subject at Deerfield Beach retirement community

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies have responded to a barricaded subject at a retirement community in Deerfield Beach.

BSO deputies initially responded to the scene of a disturbance at Century Village, at 2002 Harwood Court, just before 4 p.m., Thursday. When they arrived, a person refused to answer their door.

BSO and Deerfield Beach Police are now working the scene and are trying to establish contact with the person inside the apartment.

The were several evacuations on the third floor as a precaution.

