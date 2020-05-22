Officials rescue cat stuck in sewer in Southwest Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials responded to reports of a kitten stuck in a drain in the area of Southwest 137th Avenue and 72nd Street in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The Miami-Dade Public Works Department and county animal services teamed up to rescue the cat.

People in the neighborhood said the animal was stuck in the sewer for several hours but appeared to be OK.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.