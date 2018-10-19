Officials: Red tide out of Broward County beaches

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Test results have confirmed there are no traces of red tide left on Broward County beaches, officials said.

Friday’s announcement comes after the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission conducted tests to gauge toxic algae in the waters off Broward County. Results show no red tide activity.

County officials said they will continue to conduct weekly water quality sampling to monitor any changes.

To review FWC’s test results, click here.

To see Fort Lauderdale’s beach conditions, click here.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.