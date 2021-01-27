Officials raise reward to $10K for info leading to Pompano Beach arsonist’s arrest

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are offering a $10,000 cash reward for information leading to a Pompano Beach arsonist’s arrest.

Surveillance video captured a man entering a waste facility on Oct. 18 before lighting several garbage trucks on fire, as well as a building.

The man then fled the scene in a black sedan as the fires caused millions of dollars worth of damage.

Investigators are offering a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone with information.

If you have any information on this arson, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for the $10,000 reward.

