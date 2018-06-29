Officials promote safety on the water during July 4 holiday weekend

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - While residents and visitors are getting a jump on celebrating the Fourth of July on the water, city officials are providing tips to keep everyone safe.

The Coast Guard and local law enforcement are doing everything they can to making sure everyone enjoys the holiday safely.

“We’ll all be out in full-force at the boat ramps, the sand bar where jet skis tend to congregate and also at the islands,” said Florida Fish & Wildlife Officer Ron Washington.

Officials said they expect a lot of boaters will try to soak up the sun and take in the fireworks during the July 4 holiday.

“We’re gonna be at the sand bars and boat ramps,” Washington said, “the areas that tend to be most crowded.”

Miami-Dade and Broward park departments are also promoting drowning prevention methods during the summer months.

Drowning is the leading cause of accidental deaths for kids 4 and younger.

“It wasn’t until I got to a point where I saw a glimpse of my daughter floating in our pool,” said Casey McGovern whose daughter drowned.

She lost her 19-month-old in 2009 after the baby got through a fence surrounding the family pool and drowned.

“It definitely, definitely was the worst day of our life,” she said.

McGovern has dedicated herself to drowning awareness ever since.

“These drownings are preventable, and it doesn’t have to continue to happen,” McGovern said.

With the Fourth of July holiday right around the corner and the summer season heating up, officials are reminding South Floridians to be safe in the water and while operating boats. They said water and boating accidents are some of the most common and avoidable emergencies.

“We will be enforcing all maritime laws, all boating safety laws,” Washington said.

During the holiday, the Coast Guard said it will also implement a zero tolerance policy when it comes to drinking while boating.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.