Officials: Pompano Beach sewage spill will take long time to clean up

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Pompano Beach officials said it’s going to take a long time to clean up a massive raw sewage spill that has polluted the city’s waterways and created a stinky situation for area residents.

Crews have been working around the clock since a contractor with the Florida Department of Transportation drilled right through a 42-inch pressurized sewage pipe, Friday.

Millions of gallons of raw sewage have since spilled into the city’s canals.

Sixty aerators are vacuuming the water to create more oxygen in to help remove the putrid smell.

“Well, I hope they have enough aerators. We’re just concerned,” said area resident Lisa Dreyer.

7News cameras captured dead fish floating in a canal, Monday afternoon.

“This is a boating community. We’ve been enjoying boating here for years and years and paddleboarding. Seeing our manatees and our fish dying, it’s just devastating.”

Officials said crews are also skimming the canals to remove loose sewage.

“Both the county and the city are taking daily water samples to see where we are with the count,” said Pompano Beach spokesperson Sandra King.

However, King said the cleanup is a massive undertaking that will take time to complete.

“It’s getting better, the levels are decreasing. That’s very encouraging, but we still have a long way to go,” she said.

In addition to the environmental damage the spill is causing, officials said it will take millions of dollars to fund cleanup efforts.

