POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A family has been displaced after a car crashed into their Pompano Beach home.

The crash happened near Northwest 21st Street and Northwest Second Terrace, early Thursday morning.

7News cameras captured a large hole left in the wall of the home.

The car’s frontend was completely destroyed and towed from the scene.

It remains unclear if anyone was inside the home at the time of the crash.

Officials have boarded up the home and deemed it unsafe.

