POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A family has been displaced after a car crashed into their Pompano Beach home, and the car’s driver took off before authorities arrived.

The crash happened near Northwest 21st Street and Second Terrace, early Thursday morning.

7News cameras captured a large hole left in the wall of the home.

The car’s front end was completely destroyed, and the vehicle has since been towed from the scene. The vehicle’s driver had fled the crash site before authorities arrived.

Several people were inside of the home at the time of the crash, but no one was hurt.

Officials have boarded up the home and deemed it unsafe.

