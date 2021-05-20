Officials offer $10K reward for info leading to possible Everglades fire starter’s arrest

THE EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are offering a hefty reward to anyone with information on a possible fire starter in the Everglades.

Multiple fires have been set over the last three months at Everglades National Park.

The park has paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to contain and put out these fires.

If you know anything that could lead to an arrest, you could earn $10,000.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for the reward of up to $10,000.

