SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials believe there may be multiple fatalities after a partial building collapsed in Surfside.

The collapse happened at the Champlain Towers South Condo near 88th Street and Collins Avenue, overnight Thursday.

More than 80 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene. Rescue crews from other cities have also responded to the scene to assist.

Authorities have brought both live-victim dogs as well as cadaver dogs to the scene.

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett has confirmed at least one death.

My prayers are with all those impacted by this horrific tragedy and with their families. We are so grateful to @MiamiDadeFire, @MiamiBeachFire and all the first responders on the scene – may they stay safe while working to save lives.



Follow @MiamiDadeFire for updates. https://t.co/JtOKGeXeaO — Daniella Levine Cava (@MayorDaniella) June 24, 2021

7News spoke with one man who said he was worried about his brother, but he was able to hear from him.

“We were right there on the second floor and the building, one of these huge buildings, gone, right here beside us,” he said. “[It’s] the craziest thing I’ve ever heard in my life.”

His brother was evacuated from a hotel in the area.

One woman said she was parking near the building when she heard a boom and then there was silence.

“It was quiet because it was 1:30 a.m., so everybody was sleeping,” she said. “There was no people. Then my mom saw two people hurt and then we saw two people also come running. I think that was some people, some family that they have inside the building.”

“The building shook and then you couldn’t see anything,” said witness David. “I thought it was, like, a storm or something coming in. What happened was, when the dust cleared, there was the back half of the building or the back two-thirds of the building was gone, just down to the ground.”

Patricia Aviles said she was running an errand for her brother-in-law when she came upon the heavy emergency response in the area.

“This is the owner of one [of the] apartments that collapsed over there,” said Aviles. “I show him so, you know, I’m shaking. I came to pick it up, the mail, because I’m in charge of the apartment, but I found this one.”

7News cameras captured rescue crews helping a young boy out from the rubble. It also showed them rescuing an older male from the side of the building that did not collapse.

Several people remain trapped in the rubble.

Fire rescue crews are working in teams of four and five to pull people from both sides of the building.

The northbound lanes of Collins Avenue as well as the southbound lanes of Harding Avenue between 85th and 96th streets have been shut down.

